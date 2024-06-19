It certainly can’t be a bad thing when the head coach of a major college program takes his time to get to know you in the middle of a camp.
That’s exactly what happened Tuesday to 2027 Grand Prairie (Texas) South Grand Prairie cornerback Logan Thomas, who consistently forced incompletions and showed his ability to track the flight of pass attempts during a 1-on-1 session against 2027 and 2028 campers in the first session of the day at the UCLA prospect camp.
After one particular repetition, Thomas was commended for his effort by Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster.
The two spoke for a bit, with Foster even pointing directly in the direction of Thomas’ father, Adrian, who was watching from atop the parking structure that oversees the Spaulding Field practice fields along with the rest of the campers’ family members.
