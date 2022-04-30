Going into Saturday’s practice, UCLA head coach Chip Kelly was confident about the running backs looking to complement star Zach Charbonnet.

That group is led by Keegan Jones, and two hours later the fourth-year junior proceeded to rip off one the better runs as the Bruins wrapped up spring camp.

Jones juked his way up the middle for a 25-yard gain to setup his 4-yard touchdown.

“Keegan has played a ton of football,” Kelly said.

Also looking to get on the field for the first time next season will be redshirt freshman Deshun Murrell. Kelly acknowledged his inexperience before adding that “he’s really coming along.”

Kelly added that there “isn’t a Brittain Brown” in the group to make for a dynamic 1-2 punch in the backfield.