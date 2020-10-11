BruinBlitz - Notre Dame Transfer Picks UCLA

UCLA picked up another grad-transfer in linebacker Jordan Genmark-Heath (6-1, 230), who played his previous three seasons at Notre Dame.

Genmark-Heath played in 13 games during his freshman year (2017) primarily on special teams. He led the Fighting Irish in kickoff team tackles with 11, the most by a Notre Dame player since 2011.

As a sophomore, Genmark-Heath, played in all 12 games accounting for 14 tackles and registered his first start against Northwestern. Genmark-Heath had ten tackles and one tackle for loss his junior season at Notre Dame.

In September, Genmark-Heath informed that he was going to enter to the transfer portal. Earlier today, October 11, on twitter, Genmark-Heath announced his intentions to continue his football career at UCLA.

Genmark-Heath played his high school football at San Diego (Calif.) Cathredral Catholic where he helped his team to a perfect 15-0 record and the 2016 CIF Division IAA State Championship his senior season.

During that championship season, Genmark-Heath had 59 tackles, five pass deflections, four interceptions, and one forced fumble. He also rushed for 197 yards and scored nine rushing touchdown. As a receiver, Genmark hauled in 16 receptions for 291 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Interesting fun fact about Genmark-Heath, he was born and raised in Sweden. He moved to San Diego when he was 15.