Obinna Ekezie Jr. breaks down most recent offer from UCLA

UCLA remains determined to unlock offense’s untapped potential
A look at a Bruins offense that’s getting ready to head to Rutgers to face a team that struggles in one key area.
WATCH: UCLA WR J.Michael Sturdivant discusses role in offense, more
Plus, find out what he said after Tuesday’s practice about the upcoming trip to Rutgers.
WATCH: UCLA DT Jay Toia looks back on defense’s progress
Find out what he had to say after Tuesday’s practice about the double teams sent his way, and more.
SDSU offensive tackle commit maintains relationship with UCLA
FInd out what the 2025 recruit had to say about his most recent contact with the Bruins.
DeShaun Foster reflects on decisions in aftermath of UCLA loss to Minnesota
A reflection on three pivotal moments from the game for the first-year head coach.
After recently getting a look at 2027 four-star center Obinna Ekezie Jr., the UCLA coaching staff decided Wednesday to extend a scholarship offer.
Bruins assistant coach Nate Georgeton stopped by Napa (Calif.) Prolific Prep in September and has been the lead recruiter for the 7-footer.
“My strongest relationship is with him,” Ekezie told Bruin Blitz later in the day, adding that Georgeton is the lone coach from the staff he has gotten to know.
“They said they were really impressed with my overall skill set and in my 3-point shooting ability and the way I can move fluidly at a young age. They compared me to Adem Bona, who was also at Prolific but a lot more skilled.”
