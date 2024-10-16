Obinna Ekezie Jr. breaks down most recent offer from UCLA

After recently getting a look at 2027 four-star center Obinna Ekezie Jr., the UCLA coaching staff decided Wednesday to extend a scholarship offer.

Bruins assistant coach Nate Georgeton stopped by Napa (Calif.) Prolific Prep in September and has been the lead recruiter for the 7-footer.

“My strongest relationship is with him,” Ekezie told Bruin Blitz later in the day, adding that Georgeton is the lone coach from the staff he has gotten to know.

“They said they were really impressed with my overall skill set and in my 3-point shooting ability and the way I can move fluidly at a young age. They compared me to Adem Bona, who was also at Prolific but a lot more skilled.”



