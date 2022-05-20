UCLA is set to host its biggest group of official visitors yet when it welcomes several prospects on campus this weekend. The Bruins have been busy at work over the last few weeks hosting several key targets in the 2023 class.

Not all programs have decided to utilize May as a time for official visits, but UCLA is taking that approach and it has allowed the Bruins to get some one-on-one time with priority recruits while other schools are waiting until June.

Next month will be a bit more crowded for recruits with most programs using three weekends in June for official visits ahead of the summer. By having prospects on campus now the Bruins are able to stand out while also not having to fight other programs for attention.

St. John Bosco offensive lineman Raymond Pulido will take an official visit to Louisville in June, but he will be on campus at UCLA this weekend for his first official visit of the process. The Bruins have been active in their pursuit of the 6-foot-7 prospect, and he has built a strong relationship with offensive line coach Tim Drevno.

As of now Pulido is unsure of what programs will receive his other three official visits, but for now UCLA has emerged as a strong contender in his recruitment.

The junior prospect has been on campus at UCLA previously, but he is hoping to come away with a better overall perspective on the school and program after his latest trip to Westwood.