Oklahoma State transfer forward Eric Dailey Jr. said his farewell Tuesday to Stillwater and hello to his new home.

UCLA picked up a commitment from the rising sophomore, who made the announcement on his social media account. The addition came on the heels of Dailey's visit to campus this past weekend.

Dailey, who has three years of eligibility remaining, is the third transfer to commit to the Bruins this offseason, joining guard Skyy Clark (Louisville) and forward Kobe Johnson (USC).

"I'm excited to see what is to come and to be a Bruin," Dailey wrote as part of a graphic with a full statement announcing the move.