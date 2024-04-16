Oklahoma State transfer forward Eric Dailey Jr. announces UCLA commitment
Oklahoma State transfer forward Eric Dailey Jr. said his farewell Tuesday to Stillwater and hello to his new home.
UCLA picked up a commitment from the rising sophomore, who made the announcement on his social media account. The addition came on the heels of Dailey's visit to campus this past weekend.
Dailey, who has three years of eligibility remaining, is the third transfer to commit to the Bruins this offseason, joining guard Skyy Clark (Louisville) and forward Kobe Johnson (USC).
"I'm excited to see what is to come and to be a Bruin," Dailey wrote as part of a graphic with a full statement announcing the move.
Dailey, a versatile left-hander at 6-foot-8 and 230 pounds, averaged 9.3 points on 49.6% shooting, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 22.3 minutes per game as a freshman for the Cowboys last season. The Palmetto, Fla., native signed with Oklahoma State as a high school recruit out of IMG Academy and started 16 of 32 games.
Dailey moved into a sixth man role in the second half of last season and even spent time playing as an undersized center.
According to KenPom advanced metrics, he posted the team’s highest offensive efficiency rating (110.6) and ranked second among Big 12 freshmen in usage rate (22.3).
Dailey decided to transfer after Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton was fired after seven seasons following a 12-20 finish.
"Even though we did not produce the outcome we wanted, I will forever be thankful for my time as a Cowboy," Dailey wrote in his statement. "Due to recent changes to the program, I believed it would be best to explore other options to continue pursuing my dream of playing in the NBA."
UCLA head coach Mick Cronin secured Dailey's commitment four days after sophomore forward/center Adem Bona, the Pac-12 defensive player of the year and first-team all-conference selection, declared for the NBA draft.
The Bruins also lost scholarship guards Ilane Fibleuil, Jan Vide and Will McClendon to the transfer portal earlier this offseason.