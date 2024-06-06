DeShaun Foster’s message has been clear to recruits since taking over as UCLA’s head coach: If the NFL is the dream, then Westwood is the place to be.

The pro environment, including the presence of longtime NFL assistant and new Bruins offensive line coach Juan Castillo, is something that has 2025 Spanish Fork (Utah) four-star offensive tackle Aaron Dunn giving UCLA a long, hard look after taking an official visit more than three weeks ago.