Elijah Vaikona, a 2025 offensive tackle at Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic, has logged plenty of travel miles to camps around the country over the past week.

The massive 6-foot-8, 365-pounder’s work has been rewarded.

UCLA was the latest school to jump in the mix Monday night. Most of the assistant coaching staff, in addition to graduate assistants, joined head coach DeShaun Foster at the University of Redlands camp to watch Vaikona and hundreds of other recruits.