Published Mar 14, 2025
OL Quinn Buckey includes UCLA in top 12, expects to schedule official visit
Tracy McDannald  •  BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
Quinn Buckey, a 2026 offensive tackle, listed UCLA among his top 12 schools Thursday more than a week after landing a scholarship offer from the Bruins on an unofficial visit.

The Bakersfield (Calif.) Liberty three-star recruit is the younger brother of rising redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Grant Buckey.

Quinn Buckey revealed that Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, California, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Stanford and Vanderbilt also made the cut.

While the offer from UCLA is newer than the others in the mix, Buckey told Bruin Blitz that he knows plenty about the program from afar through his brother’s experience.

