OLB Cyrus Polu picks up offer on UCLA official visit

Cyrus Polu, a 2025 outside linebacker, took an official visit to UCLA from Monday to Wednesday that included dinner at the Tao Los Angeles restaurant. Among the coaches pictured include head coach DeShaun Foster (middle), defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe (far left) and defensive analyst Scott White (standing). (Photo courtesy of Cyrus Polu)
Tracy McDannald • BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
@Tracy_McDannald

Entering his official visit, Cyrus Polu was under the impression that UCLA had not yet formally extended a scholarship offer.

That came as a surprise to Bruins defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe and made for a memorable, lighthearted moment during the 2025 St. George (Utah) Desert Hills three-star outside linebacker’s trip to Westwood that concluded Wednesday.

In a text message to Bruin Blitz later that evening, Polu said Malloe assured him that he has an offer to play at UCLA.

“It was kinda funny,” Polu said. “I guess it was a misunderstanding but they already thought they offered me like two months ago. So it was kinda funny hearing that from (Malloe). We were all just laughing about it.”

