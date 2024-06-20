Entering his official visit, Cyrus Polu was under the impression that UCLA had not yet formally extended a scholarship offer.

That came as a surprise to Bruins defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe and made for a memorable, lighthearted moment during the 2025 St. George (Utah) Desert Hills three-star outside linebacker’s trip to Westwood that concluded Wednesday.

In a text message to Bruin Blitz later that evening, Polu said Malloe assured him that he has an offer to play at UCLA.