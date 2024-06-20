Entering his official visit, Cyrus Polu was under the impression that UCLA had not yet formally extended a scholarship offer.
That came as a surprise to Bruins defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe and made for a memorable, lighthearted moment during the 2025 St. George (Utah) Desert Hills three-star outside linebacker’s trip to Westwood that concluded Wednesday.
In a text message to Bruin Blitz later that evening, Polu said Malloe assured him that he has an offer to play at UCLA.
“It was kinda funny,” Polu said. “I guess it was a misunderstanding but they already thought they offered me like two months ago. So it was kinda funny hearing that from (Malloe). We were all just laughing about it.”
