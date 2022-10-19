It can be easy to look back on 10th-ranked Oregon’s schedule and immediately think about No. 1 Georgia’s 49-3 win in the season opener and start to come up with areas to exploit.

The most useful game to look back on, though, might be the Ducks’ late escape in a 44-41 win at Washington State three weeks later.

Oregon rallied by outscoring Wazzu 29-14 in the fourth quarter, including 22 points as part of a surge in the final 3:48. Among the scores were a 50-yard touchdown pass and two-point conversion from quarterback Bo Nix and a 27-yard interception return for a touchdown by Mase Funa. It was the type of game that led viewers to believe the Cougars lost it as much as the Ducks won it.

So, No. 9 UCLA has an additional, more recent game tape to dissect and figure out which areas it can best attack ahead of Saturday afternoon’s anticipated contest.

On film, UCLA head coach Chip Kelly sees an Oregon 4-2-5 defense that uses plenty of nickel formation and showed more of a 3-3 stack in its most recent win over Arizona.

“(The Ducks) try to get three linebackers on the field, get some speed on the field,” Kelly said.