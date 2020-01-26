Oregon's Pressure Takes Down UCLA
Then Bruins started the game with good energy and even had the lead 8-6; that is when the Ducks exerted themselves and applied pressure with a zone press trap defense.UCLA (10-9, 3-4 Pac-12) didn’t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news