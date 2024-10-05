PFF grades: UCLA sees spike in loss at No. 7 Penn State

Advertisement

in other news

UCLA defense looks inward as team nears early crossroads

UCLA defense looks inward as team nears early crossroads

The Bruins are planning on playing more young players as defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe searches for a combination.

Premium content
 • Tracy McDannald
WATCH: UCLA DC Ikaika Malloe, safety Bryan Addison look ahead to Penn State

WATCH: UCLA DC Ikaika Malloe, safety Bryan Addison look ahead to Penn State

Find out what they had to say after Tuesday’s practice about the defense’s performance through four games, and more.

 • Tracy McDannald
UCLA backup QB Justyn Martin on standby pending Ethan Garbers’ availability

UCLA backup QB Justyn Martin on standby pending Ethan Garbers’ availability

Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster laid out the depth chart in the event his starter is unable to play on Saturday.

 • Tracy McDannald
WATCH: UCLA coach DeShaun Foster looks back on Oregon loss

WATCH: UCLA coach DeShaun Foster looks back on Oregon loss

The Bruins' head coach reviewed his final thoughts on the Oregon game discussed a variety of players on Monday.

 • Staff
Midwest Spotlight: Quarterbacks that have hit the radar this fall

Midwest Spotlight: Quarterbacks that have hit the radar this fall

Bruins commit Colton Gumino could be a recruit who sees interest rise late in the process.

External content
 • Greg Smith

in other news

UCLA defense looks inward as team nears early crossroads

UCLA defense looks inward as team nears early crossroads

The Bruins are planning on playing more young players as defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe searches for a combination.

Premium content
 • Tracy McDannald
WATCH: UCLA DC Ikaika Malloe, safety Bryan Addison look ahead to Penn State

WATCH: UCLA DC Ikaika Malloe, safety Bryan Addison look ahead to Penn State

Find out what they had to say after Tuesday’s practice about the defense’s performance through four games, and more.

 • Tracy McDannald
UCLA backup QB Justyn Martin on standby pending Ethan Garbers’ availability

UCLA backup QB Justyn Martin on standby pending Ethan Garbers’ availability

Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster laid out the depth chart in the event his starter is unable to play on Saturday.

 • Tracy McDannald
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 5, 2024
PFF grades: UCLA sees spike in loss at No. 7 Penn State
Default Avatar
Tracy McDannald  •  BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
Twitter
@Tracy_McDannald

The trope of improving each game out can get tiresome while mired in a four-game losing streak, but the UCLA football team did just that by leaps and bounds Saturday in a 27-11 loss at seventh-ranked Penn State.

And the PFF grades released Saturday night prove it. All grades listed are on a scale of 100 for players who appeared in a minimum of 10 snaps.

Justyn Martin turns in strong first start

The redshirt sophomore quarterback was poised in his first-ever collegiate start under less than ideal circumstances in a raucous road environment.

Martin met the moment, finishing with the fourth-best overall grade on the team and second-best on the offense.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement