PFF grades: UCLA sees spike in loss at No. 7 Penn State

UCLA defense looks inward as team nears early crossroads
The Bruins are planning on playing more young players as defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe searches for a combination.
WATCH: UCLA DC Ikaika Malloe, safety Bryan Addison look ahead to Penn State
Find out what they had to say after Tuesday’s practice about the defense’s performance through four games, and more.
UCLA backup QB Justyn Martin on standby pending Ethan Garbers’ availability
Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster laid out the depth chart in the event his starter is unable to play on Saturday.
The trope of improving each game out can get tiresome while mired in a four-game losing streak, but the UCLA football team did just that by leaps and bounds Saturday in a 27-11 loss at seventh-ranked Penn State.
And the PFF grades released Saturday night prove it. All grades listed are on a scale of 100 for players who appeared in a minimum of 10 snaps.
Justyn Martin turns in strong first start
The redshirt sophomore quarterback was poised in his first-ever collegiate start under less than ideal circumstances in a raucous road environment.
Martin met the moment, finishing with the fourth-best overall grade on the team and second-best on the offense.