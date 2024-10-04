Game details

Who: No. 7 Penn State (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) at UCLA (1-3, 0-2) When: Saturday, 9 a.m. PT Where: Beaver Stadium | University Park, Pa. TV: FOX Last meeting: 21-6 Penn State (Oct. 12, 1968) All-time series: UCLA leads 4-2

Advertisement

A week removed from an 8 p.m. local kickoff, the UCLA football team now has to adjust its internal body clocks Saturday for the opposite extreme at seventh-ranked Penn State. The 9 a.m. PT kickoff at Beaver Stadium will be the Bruins’ third consecutive contest against a top 25 opponent and second straight against one in the top 10. “This may be a little earlier game, but these guys are used to practicing at that time so I don’t think the time should be too much of a factor for us,” UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster said. The Bruins will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak, but may have to do so without quarterback Ethan Garbers. That situation leads off the five things to watch:

Will Garbers play?

Judging by the week of practices, that seems unlikely. Garbers was limited to a stationary bike throughout the week, though it’s unclear whether his status improved after the media’s last look at Wednesday’s practice. Redshirt sophomore Justyn Martin, who has never started a game on the collegiate level, handled the first-team repetitions to prepare for the possibility. “Justyn’s making strides and trending in the right direction,” Foster said of his progress. Garbers, whose goal coming into the season was to play in every game, told Foster prior to Monday evening’s practice that he expects to be available. The fifth-year senior had his right foot taped late in last week’s loss to then-No. 8 Oregon before exiting the 34-14 loss early in the fourth quarter.

Another tall task for UCLA’s O-line

Center Josh Carlin called for more pride in protecting the quarterback after the loss to the Ducks, but the already thin Bruins may be even more shorthanded. Left tackle Reuben Unije was not spotted on the practice field throughout the week, making it more concerning if a hobbled Garbers ends up playing and continues to get pressured. Or, it will be the inexperienced Martin who will have to worry about the protection, on top of a hostile environment that could exceed 100,000 fans. The Nittany Lions’ defensive line will be a handful regardless. The team’s seven tackles for a loss per game ranks 27th nationally. Penn State ranks fourth in total defense at just 226.5 yards allowed and seventh in points allowed at 11.5 per game.

‘Put up or shut up’ for UCLA defense

An already struggling third-down defense will now see an offense tied for 15th nationally in converting third downs. Opponents are converting 58.2% on third down against UCLA, which is the worst among the nation’s 133 FBS teams. Bruins defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe, in an impassioned press conference Tuesday, said it’s now “put up or shut up.” “We’re going to go into Happy Valley and this is one of the powerhouses of the Big Ten,” Malloe said. “We gotta show that we can play the physicality football that is expected from this school entering that conference.” Bruins safety Bryan Addison said Malloe’s passion resonates with the players. “Coach Malloe’s just one of those coaches that’s easy to play for,” Addison said. “He takes pride in what he does and what he teaches us, so to see him acting like that and seeing how passionate he is about the game, it just makes me fired up and wanting to go play for him.” UCLA will look to replicate its second-half performance against Oregon, which was shut out in the third quarter and scored just six points after halftime. The Bruins are also in search of their first sack since collecting five in the season opener at Hawaii.

Penalties

Upset-minded UCLA will look to bounce back after being flagged nine times for 86 yards against Oregon. “For our first pillar to be discipline, that’s way too many,” Foster said. “We need guys to settle down.” If the Bruins want any shot of hanging in the contest, a clean game is a must.

A glance at Penn State’s playmakers