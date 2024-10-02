After UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers opened a second consecutive practice Wednesday on an exercise bike, the idea of redshirt sophomore backup quarterback Justyn Martin making his first collegiate start this weekend on the road at seventh-ranked Penn State continues to look more and more possible.

After practice, Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster said a final determination on Garbers, who was hobbled while exiting last Saturday's 34-13 loss to then-No. 8 Oregon, will be made later in the week.

"We were able to get Justyn Martin a little bit more, a couple more reps," Foster said. "Ethan took a lot of just mental reps today and hopefully we'll see what he can do tomorrow.

"(Martin's) doing well. It was more of if we can get Justyn some more reps, just in case. So I'm pleased with what he's doing, commanding the huddle and getting guys lined up in the right position. So, Justyn's making strides and he's trending in the right direction."

The last day of media availability during game weeks are Wednesdays and the team will fly out of Los Angeles on Friday.