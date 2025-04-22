Premium content
Published Apr 22, 2025
More reaction from 2027 recruits on UCLA visit at Friday Night Lights
Tracy McDannald
@Tracy_McDannald

A few high schools showed up in deep numbers last week at UCLA’s Friday Night Lights spring practice.

Oak Hills and Tustin were among them, and Bruin Blitz caught up with a handful of 2027 targets to get their thoughts.

Tustin (Calif.) four-star linebacker Taven Epps was clear that his recruitment is still very much open despite committing to Texas, where he’s originally from, earlier this month.

Epps has been around the Bruins plenty, whether at games last season or for practices and on-campus unofficial visits.

Aside from the Tustin connection with Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster, “the family” atmosphere and relationship with director of player personnel Stacey Ford keep bringing Epps to Westwood.

