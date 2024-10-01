PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1RUUZQM1dXU0ZQJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVFRRlAzV1dTRlAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
UCLA defense looks inward as team nears early crossroads

UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger over-pursues on a missed tackle against Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel during last Saturday’s 34-13 loss at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.
UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger over-pursues on a missed tackle against Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel during last Saturday’s 34-13 loss at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. (Robert Hanashiro | USA Today Sports)
Tracy McDannald • BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
@Tracy_McDannald

UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster is putting it on the offense to support the defense and help save its legs.

Bruins defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe and safety Bryan Addison instead decided after Tuesday’s practice to make no excuses.

Malloe, in a 11 1/2-minute media gathering, passionately shouldered all of the responsibility for the defense’s part in a 1-3 start to the season heading into Saturday’s game at seventh-ranked Penn State.

“I love this defense,” Malloe said, with his voice starting to crack while answering the last question. “They work so hard to try to give me what I want. You know, and so, on the flip side just, man, I can’t — I mean, I’ve been up since 3 o’clock on Sunday because I just don’t want to let down this team. These kids fight hard, man, and so I think the love for each other, that’s what keeps us going. But fundamentally, technically, that’s my job. I just got to get these kids better so we can win.”

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL292VF9fY3luZS1ZP3NpPU5SVWVQZ2dRdW12VEhkNkE/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL0d5ZUZyamtPSFRnP3NpPWlRa29LeWR1NFQyazNiUDM/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

It was one of seven different occasions Malloe held himself accountable for a defense that has failed to produce a sack in each of the last three games and owns the nation’s worst allowed third-down conversion rate at 58.2% (32 of 55).

After the loss to then-No. 8 Oregon, though, Foster said the defense performed well enough after shutting out the Ducks in the third quarter of a 34-13 loss.

