Published Sep 23, 2024
PFF grades: What the numbers say about UCLA’s loss at LSU
Tracy McDannald  •  BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
Despite losing 34-17 at No. 16-ranked Louisiana State last Saturday, the UCLA football team had encouraging signs of life from its offense and the PFF grades back that up.

Here’s a look at how the Bruins fared individually (all grades shown are for players who appeared in at least 13 snaps):

Reserves receive glowing grades on offense

Freshman wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer, who made two catches for 61 yards, appeared in 19 snaps and made the most out of it with a team-best 78.6 grade on a scale of 100.

Slot receiver Logan Loya, who started in place of the injured Titus Mokiao-Atimalala, wasn’t far behind with a 70.1 grade.

The running back position got a collective boost from Jalen Berger (67.1) and Keegan Jones (66.8), who respectively had the third- and fourth-highest grades.

Here’s how the non-offensive linemen graded out:

