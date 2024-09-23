PFF grades: What the numbers say about UCLA’s loss at LSU

Here’s a look at how the Bruins fared individually (all grades shown are for players who appeared in at least 13 snaps):

Despite losing 34-17 at No. 16-ranked Louisiana State last Saturday, the UCLA football team had encouraging signs of life from its offense and the PFF grades back that up.

Freshman wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer, who made two catches for 61 yards, appeared in 19 snaps and made the most out of it with a team-best 78.6 grade on a scale of 100.

Slot receiver Logan Loya, who started in place of the injured Titus Mokiao-Atimalala, wasn’t far behind with a 70.1 grade.

The running back position got a collective boost from Jalen Berger (67.1) and Keegan Jones (66.8), who respectively had the third- and fourth-highest grades.

Here’s how the non-offensive linemen graded out: