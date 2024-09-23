PFF grades: What the numbers say about UCLA’s loss at LSU

Despite losing 34-17 at No. 16-ranked Louisiana State last Saturday, the UCLA football team had encouraging signs of life from its offense and the PFF grades back that up.
Here’s a look at how the Bruins fared individually (all grades shown are for players who appeared in at least 13 snaps):
Reserves receive glowing grades on offense
Freshman wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer, who made two catches for 61 yards, appeared in 19 snaps and made the most out of it with a team-best 78.6 grade on a scale of 100.
Slot receiver Logan Loya, who started in place of the injured Titus Mokiao-Atimalala, wasn’t far behind with a 70.1 grade.
The running back position got a collective boost from Jalen Berger (67.1) and Keegan Jones (66.8), who respectively had the third- and fourth-highest grades.
Here’s how the non-offensive linemen graded out: