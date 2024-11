It's rivalry week and the Trojan Talk podcast is here to get you ready for USC's crosstown clash at UCLA on Saturday.

TrojanSports.com publisher Ryan Young is joined by longtime contributor/analyst Tajwar Khandaker and Bruin Blitz beat writer Tracy McDannald to preview this matchup from all angles.

We also talk some USC recruiting, thoughts on QB Jayden Maiava, Woody Marks' 1,000-yard rushing season and defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn's return to the Rose Bowl to face his former team.

