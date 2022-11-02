UCLA head coach Chip Kelly may not be familiar with the pronunciation of the opposing Arizona State starting quarterback’s last name, but he’s certainly aware of his recent film ahead of Saturday’s road contest in Tempe.

Trenton Bourguet threw for 435 yards and 3 touchdowns while leading the Sun Devils to a 42-34 road win at Colorado last Saturday. The redshirt junior took over the starting job from a struggling Emory Jones.

It was Bourguet’s first career start, but he also took over for an injured Jones and threw for 182 yards and 3 touchdowns — including the game-winner — to knock off then-No. 21 Washington 45-38 on Oct. 8.

Bourguet’s heroics gave ASU interim head coach Shaun Aguano his first victory after the firing of Herm Edwards in mid-September.

Kelly, who met with reporters prior to Wednesday’s practice, said Bourguet is an accurate passer who is “impressive to watch on film.”

“He’s a really, really good decision-maker,” Kelly said. “The ball comes out of his hands quick. The two games he played, Washington and Colorado, you try to blitz him (and) the ball’s out before you can get to him. He’s got a real good understanding of what they’re trying to do offensively.”