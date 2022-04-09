The UCLA football team’s defense is now down to two returning starters after inside linebacker Caleb Johnson decided to enter the transfer portal on Thursday.

With seven transfers on defense in spring camp, the Bruins will lean heavily on linebacker Bo Calvert and strong safety Stephan Blaylock for senior leadership. As a result, a younger player like true sophomore cornerback Devin Kirkwood also finds himself in a growing leadership role.

Last season, Kirkwood appeared in all 12 games and made 23 tackles to go with an interception and forced fumble.

“He’s a leader of the group, too,” Blaylock said Saturday after UCLA wrapped up its sixth practice of the spring. “I love Devin. Great competitor, always working—before practice, after practice, in the film room.”