New UCLA receiver Jake Bobo sees a few similarities in the Duke football program he left and his new surroundings in Westwood.

For one, he considers Blue Devils head coach David Cutcliffe “an offensive magician” and has had similar thoughts in his short time with Bruins head coach Chip Kelly.

UCLA has also poached a few of his former teammates like Brittain Brown, who spent three years in Durham, North Carolina before finishing up his final two seasons with the Bruins. This spring, along with Bobo, UCLA brought in defensive tackle Gary Smith III and tight ends coach Jeff Faris.

The food options and weather are a bit different, though.

“It doesn’t really rain a whole lot,” Bobo said Tuesday after the Bruins’ 13th practice of the spring.

“Bojangles, I left in Durham, and I miss that definitely. But I’ll figure it out.”

The North Andover, Massachusetts native has already figured out how to impress Kelly, receivers coach Jerry Neuheisel and his teammates, though.

Kelly, who has been adamant about not having a depth chart in the spring, told the Pac-12 Network during last Saturday’s spring showcase that Bobo is pushing for the No. 1 receiver spot.