New UCLA outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator Ikaika Malloe considers the football field his “playground.”

Malloe, who played at Washington from 1993-96, still finds himself demonstrating drills on tackling dummies and at the sled, and his players have said throughout spring camp that they feed off the energy.

“I think it is important,” Malloe said Thursday after the Bruins’ 14th practice of the spring. “Sometimes my words doesn’t describe exactly what I want so I do it in person.

“It gives them a little energy and juice that their coach is trying their best to act like I’m 18 years old again. … This is where I can act like a little kid and have fun with the guys.”

After six years on the Huskies’ coaching staff, Malloe was brought in by UCLA head coach Chip Kelly to help strengthen the pass rush.

In 2021, Washington ranked 23rd in total defense (336.9 yards per game), 47 spots ahead of UCLA, and led the nation in passing yards allowed (143.3 yards).

However, the Huskies were tied for 98th in the country with just 20 sacks.

“We all can get better at the pass rush,” Malloe said. “That is one thing for sure we will be working on in the offseason.”

Malloe said he likes the foundation Kelly has built for the program. Like the rest of the defensive assistants this spring, Malloe said the scheme and philosophy would be a collaborative effort.

“We’re just going to keep improving and make that better,” Malloe said.