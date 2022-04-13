Practice Report: UCLA starts slow, picks up intensity late on Day 8

UCLA linebacker Carl Jones Jr. is a fan of spring camp for the sole reason that the offense and defense get to go against one another, as opposed to working against the scout team once the fall arrives.

It took a while for either side to really look lively Wednesday, however, as the Bruins wrapped up their eighth practice of spring camp. The lack of energy could be attributed to mostly 7-on-7 work through the first 16 practice periods.

In 7-on-7, the defense got off to a solid start as Hawaii transfer middle linebacker Darius Muasau continued to be an immediate presence and intercepted Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Then, the defense started to have communication issues. Receiver Jake Bobo slipped behind defensive back Azizi Hearn to secure a long catch, and receiver Kam Brown beat defensive back Isaiah Newcombe for another long gain. The latter led to a defensive coach yelling from the sidelines, “We’re in man-to-man!”

The defensive secondary got the message, as John Humphrey broke up a pass.

In 11-on-11 reps, and particularly the last 20 minutes of practice, the energy picked up considerably. On third and fourth downs, the defensive side watching from the sidelines generated noise.

On fourth-and-2, defensive end Grayson Murphy gave them even more to yell about on a pressure against Thompson-Robinson to end the first team’s reps. Later in the practice, the defense celebrated again after the offense failed to get off a snap in the red zone.

Hearn redeemed himself, as well, batting down a Thompson-Robinson pass.

The offense eventually answered, with quarterback Chase Griffin finding tight end David Priebe for a 50-yard touchdown and one of the bigger highlights of the day.

Then, on consecutive plays, Thompson-Robinson got Murphy and Muasau to jump offsides.