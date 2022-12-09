Preview: No. 19 UCLA vs. Denver
Game details
Who: No. 19 UCLA (last game: 65-56 win over Oregon) vs. Denver
When: 12 p.m. PT
Where: Pauley Pavilion | Los Angeles, Calif.
TV: Pac-12 Networks
Last meeting: 81-62 UCLA (Dec. 8, 2019)
All-time series: UCLA leads 11-1
The No. 19-ranked UCLA men’s basketball team will bring a four-game winning streak into Saturday afternoon’s nonconference game against Denver.
The Bruins (7-2) are coming off last week’s 65-56 win over Oregon, getting 14 points apiece from guards Jaylen Clark and Amari Bailey and overcoming a six-point halftime deficit.
UCLA improved to 54-2 when limiting opponents to 65 points or fewer under fourth-year head coach Mick Cronin, including 5-0 this season. Its defensive efficiency is currently ranked 25th in KenPom ratings.
Cronin said his team’s ability to defend opponents fullcourt is starting to show.
“I think the more we build on that, it's gonna make us a much better team come March,” Cronin said.
UCLA has started to hit its stride with the continued development of Bailey, who earned his second consecutive Pac-12 Conference Freshman of the Week honor Tuesday.
Bailey made 7 of 12 shots and one of his two blocks late helped seal the win over the Ducks.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news