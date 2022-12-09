The No. 19-ranked UCLA men’s basketball team will bring a four-game winning streak into Saturday afternoon’s nonconference game against Denver.

The Bruins (7-2) are coming off last week’s 65-56 win over Oregon, getting 14 points apiece from guards Jaylen Clark and Amari Bailey and overcoming a six-point halftime deficit.

UCLA improved to 54-2 when limiting opponents to 65 points or fewer under fourth-year head coach Mick Cronin, including 5-0 this season. Its defensive efficiency is currently ranked 25th in KenPom ratings.

Cronin said his team’s ability to defend opponents fullcourt is starting to show.

“I think the more we build on that, it's gonna make us a much better team come March,” Cronin said.

UCLA has started to hit its stride with the continued development of Bailey, who earned his second consecutive Pac-12 Conference Freshman of the Week honor Tuesday.

Bailey made 7 of 12 shots and one of his two blocks late helped seal the win over the Ducks.