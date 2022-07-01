Pros and cons: Dissecting UCLA's B1G move

It was less than a year ago when the Atlantic Coast, Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences announced a joint alliance. In its headline, the Pac-12 used the word historic.

The move was made in response to Texas and Oklahoma’s move from the Big 12 to the SEC, which takes effect in 2025. The kicker: It was more of a gentlemen’s agreement with no formal, written contract.

Jokes immediately followed, but it was hard to imagine just how historic the punchline would be.

Big Ten presidents and chancellors voted unanimously Thursday to approve the additions of Pac-12 stalwarts UCLA and USC in 2024-25. Just like that, in one whirlwind day, the Pac-12’s top institutional brands were poached by a conference it thought it was working alongside.

Amid the still fresh rubble, here’s a look at the pros and cons of the divisive move: