March Madness is typically reserved for college basketball, but 2025 four-star outside linebacker Weston Port is having his own whirlwind month littered with unofficial visits.

A product of San Juan Hills High School in San Juan Capistrano, Port started his busy schedule March 4 by staying in-state and visiting the UCLA campus for the first time. He ended up leaving with a scholarship offer.

He will also visit Michigan this weekend, Oklahoma (25th) and BYU (31st). In April, he has unofficials scheduled for Georgia (6th), Auburn (7th), Miami (8th) and Tennessee (9th).

Previously, the 86th-ranked player in his class visited the Rose Bowl for a game against Oregon in 2021. Bruins head coach Chip Kelly, who brought in Port’s former high school teammate receiver Braden Pegan as part of last season’s freshman class, made a visit to San Juan Capistrano in January to further inquire about Port.

Below is a Q&A Bruin Blitz did with Port late Thursday night, with him going into detail about how the UCLA offer came about, his thoughts on the visit, his relationship with Kelly and the staff, including his first meeting with newly hired defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn, and more.