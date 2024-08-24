PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1RUUZQM1dXU0ZQJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVFRRlAzV1dTRlAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

QB Brady Edmunds becomes UCLA’s first offer in 2027 class

Brady Edmunds, who caught up with Bruin Blitz in May about the interest from UCLA, landed an offer from the program Saturday morning.
Brady Edmunds, who caught up with Bruin Blitz in May about the interest from UCLA, landed an offer from the program Saturday morning. (Tracy McDannald | BruinBlitz.com)
Tracy McDannald • BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
@Tracy_McDannald

Although he’s still just a 2027 prospect, Huntington Beach (Calif.) quarterback Brady Edmunds is already plenty familiar with UCLA.

The 6-foot-5 signal caller has made a handful of trips to Westwood, including one during spring camp and the program’s prospect camp in June.

UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, quarterbacks coach Ted White and the staff showed Edmunds just how serious their interest is Saturday morning by extending a scholarship offer.

It is the first offer by the Bruins to a player in the 2027 class.

