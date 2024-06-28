Advertisement
QB Colton Gumino commits to UCLA’s 2025 class

Three-star quarterback Colton Gumino became the 13th commitment to UCLA’s 2025 recruiting class Friday. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Tracy McDannald • BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
There appears to be no shortage of quarterback depth in the future at Westwood.

Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey three-star quarterback Colton Gumino announced his commitment to UCLA and its 2025 recruiting class Friday.

After his announcement, Gumino told Bruin Blitz that the program’s academic standards and player development and “shared dedication to success” played a role in his commitment.

“I am confident that UCLA is where I can build lasting relationships and make significant contributions to the team,” Gumino said.

The 6-foot-2, 189-pounder is the second quarterback in the class along with four-star Rivals100 standout Madden Iamaleava.

