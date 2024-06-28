After his announcement, Gumino told Bruin Blitz that the program’s academic standards and player development and “shared dedication to success” played a role in his commitment.

“I am confident that UCLA is where I can build lasting relationships and make significant contributions to the team,” Gumino said.

The 6-foot-2, 189-pounder is the second quarterback in the class along with four-star Rivals100 standout Madden Iamaleava.