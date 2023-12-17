INGLEWOOD, Calif. — UCLA head coach Chip Kelly came into Saturday's LA Bowl against Boise State and proclaimed quarterback Ethan Garbers had the "it factor," even as he battled through a season-long quarterback triangle shuffle.

Before the game, though, Garbers wasn't feeling 100%, on top of dealing with final exams that kept him away from the team at various points in the week.

"That's the type of player he is. He said, 'I think you gotta go with Collin (Schlee). But I'm ready to be a backup if we have to go," Kelly said.

Schlee, the Kent State transfer who was effective with his legs through one half, went down with an injury following a 44-yard run during the first Bruins offensive drive in the third quarter, and it was Garbers who was called upon to show exactly what that "it factor" looked like.

After all, another momentary setback was only par for the course in a season of ups and downs. Garbers was essentially prepared for such times.

"When Collin went down, I asked him, 'Are you ready to go?' He said he was and he played fantastic," Kelly said.

In a bowl game offensive most valuable player performance, Garbers threw for 152 yards and two touchdowns and led the Bruins to a come-from-behind, 35-22 victory at SoFi Stadium.

"That whole performance was for the team, for the seniors," Garbers said.

"I kind of flipped that switch in my head, you know, it's time to go to work and I think that's what we did.

"I would just say my entire football career has been resilient. That's life. Coach Kelly says it all the time, life is hard and if you can find a way to get through these battles and win those battles, it's going to help you out in the long run."

The redshirt junior, who completed 9 of 12 passes, guided UCLA (8-5) to 21 third-quarter points to flip the momentum, while the Bruins' defense shook off an uneven first half and overcame the absence of star edge rusher Laiatu Latu (opt out, NFL draft).

UCLA linebacker Darius Muasau made a team-high 11 tackles, including 2 1/2 for a loss, to earn the game's defensive MVP honors.

"The first half, we weren't really playing to the standard that we set out for ourselves," Muasau said. "Going into the locker room...we had our captain step up, give a little speech and that's all we needed to kind of kick our butts and get into the right mindset."

Boise State (8-6), which scored on all four of its first-half drives that included three Jonah Dalmas field goals, was forced to punt on its next five drives to open the second half.

Broncos running back George Holani's 66-yard fourth-quarter touchdown run for the game's final margin was much too late. Holani finished with 138 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

UCLA's 35 points were a change in fortune for an offense that struggled down the stretch of the regular season, scoring 10 or fewer points in three of the last four games — and led to calls to fire Kelly.

Now, Kelly, who completed his sixth season, has his first bowl win in Westwood and the program's first since 2015.

Kelly joined Jim Mora Jr. (2012-15), Terry Donahue (1984-88) and Henry "Red" Sanders (1952-55) as the only UCLA coaches to win at least eight games in three consecutive seasons.

Garbers gave Kelly one more thing to smile about, announcing he was returning to UCLA next season.

"Merry Christmas!" Kelly added, patting his quarterback on the back.

"He knows he's the starting quarterback here, so I've got great faith in him."