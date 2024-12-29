QB Joey Aguilar breaks down decision to transfer to UCLA

When Joey Aguilar was a 2021 high school recruit at Oakley (Calif.) Freedom, there wasn’t a ton of high interest from programs around the country as he looked to secure a scholarship.

The interest he did receive centered around the idea of being a preferred walk-on, including a message from the UCLA coaching staff then led by Chip Kelly.

“Ended up looking through messages on Twitter and found a message from a coach. Can’t remember the name, it’s been years,” Aguilar recalled Saturday evening, just minutes before revealing publicly that he was now committed to the Bruins.

What a difference three years, a coaching overhaul at UCLA, two college stops and a federal judge’s ruling can make, eh?

It was new Bruins offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Tino Sunseri who helped make the difference for Aguilar, who decided against planning any other official visits despite interest from a handful of other programs.