QB Madden Iamaleava, former UCLA commit, to join older brother on Bruins

A day after older brother Nico, an ex-Tennessee quarterback, signed on to transfer to Westwood , younger brother followed along Monday to complete one of the bigger whirlwinds in college football this offseason.

The bridge between UCLA and four-star quarterback Madden Iamaleava was not burned, after all.

Madden Iamaleava was originally committed to UCLA’s 2025 class before suddenly flipping, along with receiver Jace Brown, to Arkansas on the first day of the early-signing period in early December. A day later, it was revealed the Bruins let go of former offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who played a part in his commitment last May.

The Bruins pivoted quickly, adding another four-star quarterback in Robert McDaniel and his move was tied to the pending hire of new offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Tino Sunseri.

UCLA then added former Appalachian State quarterback Joey Aguilar via the winter transfer portal, seemingly shoring up the Bruins’ quarterback room for 2025.

April 10 changed everything.

That’s when reports surfaced that Nico Iamaleava and Tennessee started a name, image and likeness contract standoff that led to missing the next day’s practice and the Volunteers’ spring game the day after that. Tennessee didn’t budge, sending the rising redshirt sophomore off to the portal.

UCLA wound up as the expected destination last Wednesday before the transfer was complete on Easter Sunday.

In what amounted to the unofficial first trade of college football’s NIL era, Aguilar entered the transfer portal Monday and promptly landed at Tennessee.

Now, there will be a family reunion at UCLA that both brothers last experienced at Downey (Calif.) Warren in 2022. Nico was the starter, Madden was his backup.

Madden Iamaleava took over the starting job the following year in what turned out to be his lone high school season as a full-time starter.

In 2024, Madden Iamaleava left Warren after just one game following a reported dispute. He attempted to transfer to nearby Long Beach Poly but his eligibility waiver to play immediately was denied by the CIF Southern Section, thus ending his high school career.

Now, the Bruins have the Iamaleava brother they always expected in blue and gold.

UCLA will return to the field Tuesday for the 10th of 15 spring practices a far different program than the one that last took the field last Friday.