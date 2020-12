Two defensive stars for the Bruins, Qwuantrezz Knight, and Bo Calvert, met with the UCLA beat media after Monday's (Nov. 30, 2020) practice. You have probably guessed by now that most of the conversation was about the Bruin defense, but the duo also talked about what it is like to practice against Demetric Felton and more. Enjoy!





