



What difference a year makes. At this time in 2019, UCLA fans were going through the ups and downs of a coaching search for its men's basketball team. Fans were optimistic about Chip Kelly's second spring camp, and spirits were high based on a strong offensive showing to close out 2018.

Soon Mick Cronin was named The Michael Price Family UCLA Men's Head Basketball Coach; most were happy some fans were not, and many thought the search was a messed up affair.

Fast forward to the present, UCLA fans are ecstatic about Cronin and the job he did in his first year on the job. They were severely disappointed with the abrupt end of the season. Some things are out of our control, but it would have been fantastic to have seen how the season would have played out.

The improvement of the Bruin basketball team was so much fun to watch. Earlier in the season, if the Bruins were trailing in the second half UCLA fans had a sinking feeling of defeat by the end of the season, the Bruins were making double figure comebacks for wins.

Even the last game of the season against Southern Cal, it seemed like the Bruins had a lid on the basket still battled and stayed in the game. Even though UCLA had nine turnovers in the second half, their fight and mental fortitude almost were enough to steal a victory in the Galen Center.

It took a buzzer-beating three-point basket by a senior who moments before botched two free throws setting up Cody Riley's heroics draining two clutched free throws even when he was iced, Riley still had the poise to give the Bruins a chance to win.

Who would have thought that would be the last game of the season?

Like a cliff hanger, Bruin fans can't wait until the next season to see what the second act will bring.

Hopefully, on March 31, 2020, spring football will start once again, feeding a need for UCLA sports nuts who are going through withdrawal.

As we are going through this strange and anxious time, please remember this spiritual truth, this too, shall pass. We will soon get back to normal, but until then, hang in there because tough times never last, tough people do.