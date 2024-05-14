Two days after the conclusion of his official visit, high three-star running back Karson Cox announced Tuesday his commitment to UCLA during a ceremony at his high school.

The Hesperia (Calif.) Oak Hills product, who chose the Bruins over Arizona State and Oklahoma State, pump-faked his decision by grabbing a Sun Devils bucket hat before holding up a Bruins long-sleeve sweatshirt.

The announcement was streamed live on his Instagram account.

Cox is the fifth commit in the class, joining inside linebacker Weston Port, linebacker/defensive end Scott Taylor and cornerbacks Kuron Jabari Jr. and Chase Coleman.

Cox was on the same official visit as Coleman.

UCLA currently sits at 47th nationally in the Rivals team rankings for the 2025 class after Cox’s commitment.

The Bruins continue to add future depth to a position that has incoming 2024 Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco four-star standout Cameron Jones.