UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet was a full participant Tuesday, but a number of key Bruins — particularly in the backfield — were held out.

Charbonnet, who was dressed but limited Monday, was active and caught a long pass down the left sideline as part of early, undefended pass-catching drills to open practice.

Bruins head coach Chip Kelly said Monday that Charbonnet’s activity would be monitored to “see what he can do.”

Charbonnet continued to sport bandages on his left arm and around his left leg.