Reactions from UCLA commits, targets following visit to rivalry game

Recruits filled up the sideline Saturday night prior to UCLA’s contest against rival USC.

The Bruins’ coaching staff was busy handing out offers and also got a 2026 commitment from Stockton (Calif.) St. Mary’s three-star receiver Kenneth Moore III.

Bruin Blitz exchanged messages Sunday with six 2025 commits, a pair of 2026 recruits and five more visitors in the 2027 class — including two players offered — to get their thoughts on the visit, the conversations with the UCLA coaching staff, and more.