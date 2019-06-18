News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-18 10:54:58 -0500') }} football Edit

Record Breaker Incoming Frosh Kain Medrano Gets Ready For UCLA

A2denfsxqxketdky8imo
Rick Kimbrel • BruinBlitz
Publisher

Incoming UCLA receiver prospect Kain Medrano (6-3, 210) from Pueblo (Colo.) Pueblo East ended his high school athletic career on a high note. He ended up setting the state record in the discus with...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}