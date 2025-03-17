Recruiting round-up: 2027 DT Sione Felila maintains contact with UCLA

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. — Sione Felila, a three-star defensive tackle in the 2027 class, took home defensive line MVP honors Sunday at the Elite 11 All-22 Los Angeles regional camp at Mira Costa High School.

The Hesperia (Calif.) Oak Hills product landed an offer while attending a UCLA home game last November and most recently made a trip to campus for the Bruins’ Elite Prospect Night in late January.

“They’ve kept in contact,” Felila told Bruin Blitz after the camp. “(Director of player personnel) Stacey Ford, he’s been reaching out and it’s just been cool.”

The visit allowed Felila the opportunity to meet new defensive line coach Jethro Franklin.

“I loved the energy from him,” Felila said.

Watch the full interview with Felila below, plus highlights of his MVP performance, and read on for a handful of other recruiting updates — including one target who rescheduled his official visit.