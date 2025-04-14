Recruiting round-up: More reactions from April 12 visitors at UCLA

Among the Saturday visitors were plenty with previous ties to coaches on the current staff, connections to both current and former players, as well as a few seeing Westwood and all it has to offer for the very first time.

Plenty of more reaction from recruits continues to pour out of UCLA’s spring practice, the sixth of camp, over the weekend.

One receiver who does not currently have an offer from UCLA but could be one to keep an eye on in the coming months is 2027 Boston College commit Wesley Winn.

The three-star athlete at San Francisco (Calif.) Riordan is being looked at by the Bruins as a receiver. A strong practice out of California transfer slot receiver Mikey Matthews opened both Winn and father Wesley Sr.‘s eyes about a possible fit in offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri’s system if things develop further.

Winn said he considers Matthews a mentor.

“I loved the practice tempo and energy,” Winn said. “The offense looks uptempo and coach Sunseri is spreading the ball around to playmakers. I noticed they moved WRs around to create winning matchups. As a two-way player, I also focused on the DBs. They play aggressive in man or zone. Outside and nickel DBs can man-up.”