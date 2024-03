A handful of UCLA targets showcased their skills at the USA Flag Football 7-on-7 event in Santa Clarita over the weekend.

Among them were 2025 receiver Cooper Perry, 2025 tight ends Blake Bryce and Stevie Amar and 2026 receiver Madden Williams. They all caught up with Bruin Blitz recruiting analyst Matt Moreno to discuss their conversations with Bruins’ coaching staff, including their thoughts on new offensive coordinator and associate head coach Eric Bieniemy.