MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — The vibe around UCLA in football recruiting circles is drastically changing for the better under first-time head coach DeShaun Foster.
That was the overwhelming takeaway Sunday when Bruin Blitz attended the first stop on the Rivals Camp Series tour at East L.A. College, where several talented recruits ranging from the 2025 to the 2028 classes competed in drills and 1-on-1 repetitions.
Here’s the latest on some of the Bruins targets in attendance:
Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney reported that 2025 Downey (Calif.) Warren four-star quarterback Madden Iamaleava has UCLA high on his list, with Nebraska the other “main contenders” in pursuit of the dual-threat standout.
Three-star offensive tackle Demetri Manning, a 2025 target from Bellevue, Wash., was among the host of visitors from the state at UCLA on Saturday.
