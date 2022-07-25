Recruiting Rumor Mill: Visits ramping up again across the country

Even though it has been the dead period there has still been a lot of recruiting news happening leading into a busy final week of July as visits ramp up again. Here is the latest in this week’s Recruiting Rumor Mill:

LSU, Ole Miss and Florida are “starting to stick out” to the four-star offensive tackle from New Orleans (La.) St. Augustine and Adams will visit all three of those programs by the end of the month. The four-star will start a three-day trip at LSU on July 28, then head to Ole Miss and wrap things up at Florida. The in-state Tigers have to like their position with the New Orleans prospect but the other SEC teams aren’t giving up.

*****

The new Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep quarterback who is now just under 30 offers will be visiting Florida this month as the Gators make a run at the 2024 standout quarterback. But more visits are definitely expected before any decisions are made as Belfort is looking at trips to Alabama and Michigan State among others during the season.

*****

The four-star linebacker from Provo (Utah) Timpview has taken a very slow approach to his recruitment but things could be picking up heading into his senior season. Esera is looking at a visit to Utah this upcoming week as the Utes are seriously involved in his recruitment along with BYU, Stanford and others. If he does make it to Utah then that could make things even more interesting as Esera remains patient.

*****

The three-star offensive lineman from League City (Texas) Clear Springs just committed to Texas Tech on July 1 and the Red Raiders could absolutely keep him locked up in this recruiting class but a new offer from Michigan does intrigue him. A visit to Ann Arbor is expected at some point and other schools have also reached out to Fattig recently and followed him on social media. “I would be doing myself a disservice if I didn’t give Michigan an opportunity and see if we are as good or a better fit,” Fattig said.

*****

The four-star receiver from Thomasville (Ga.) Thomas County Central has kept a low profile in his recruitment over the last many months as Texas A&M has surged to the top of Hopkins’ list. But Florida State is going to get a shot to sway things. Hopkins is planning to visit with the Seminoles on July 30 and while Florida State has been closely watched in his recruitment, it would be a major surprise right now if Texas A&M didn’t land him.

*****

He has been complimentary of Alabama and Michigan but the feeling is that Oklahoma remains the team to beat for the Mustang, Okla., four-star athlete. A visit back to Norman could happen by the end of the month and that could further solidify Oklahoma’s chances in landing the state’s fifth-best player. The top-four prospects currently in the state have committed elsewhere so landing Johnson is important.

*****

Michigan and Notre Dame continue to be two top teams for the four-star running back from St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers but Love is planning trips to Texas A&M and to see the Wolverines again by the end of the month. Love is also looking at a return trip to Notre Dame. The trip to College Station could make things even more interesting if things go really well. Jackson State is showing more interest, too.

*****

A month or so ago, Marsh said Alabama was stepping it up in his recruitment and that has continued as the 2024 four-star receiver from River Rouge, Mich., is going to be in Tuscaloosa early in the week. Alabama could definitely move up especially if the Crimson Tide offer as Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame and Cincinnati have been the most involved. Marsh will also be in Ann Arbor later this month as the Wolverines have a strong standing in his recruitment.

*****

Florida, Auburn, Mississippi State and Arizona State are the four standouts for the four-star linebacker from Ozark (Ala.) Carroll and a big visit could be coming up. Overton is one of many top prospects expected in Gainesville over the weekend as the Gators try to get over the edge with the four-star linebacker. Usually quiet about his recruitment, it looks more than likely another SEC battle is brewing here.

*****

After losing out on No. 1 RB Justice Haynes to Alabama, Georgia has shown some interest in the UCLA commit from San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln but it might be all for naught. The word is that Robinson is happily committed to the Bruins and is not looking at any other programs at this point although Georgia and others have reached out because the four-star is one of the best-looking RBs in the class.

*****

Ohio State could be very tough to beat for the 2024 five-star receiver as he considered a commitment earlier this offseason and then saw South Florida Express teammates and fellow five-star WRs Carnell Tate and Brandon Inniss commit to the Buckeyes in recent weeks. But Alabama is going to make a run along with Miami and Smith is expected at Florida and Florida State in the coming days. Both feel like long shots now but Smith is going to give the Gators and Seminoles a serious look.

*****

The four-star receiver from Chipley, Fla., was committed to Georgia for about a year but after parting ways with the Bulldogs there have been three teams that are coming after him the hardest. Sorey has Florida, Auburn and Florida State as the three top teams and he will be in Gainesville later this week as the Gators clearly look like the team to beat now.

*****

Michigan State still looks like the team to beat for Thompson, who also has Ohio State, Cincinnati and Penn State as the standout schools in his recruitment. The Spartans have done a lot of work to get the four-star defensive end from Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech committed but Ohio State is going to have its chance Monday when Thompson heads to Columbus for an important visit.

*****