The UCLA football program took a day to soak in the summer Sunday before getting down to business later this week and opening fall camp.

The Bruins hosted a BBQ and pool party that also included invites to several recruits in the 2025 and 2026 classes, with roughly half of their committed prospects in attendance.

The list of attendees also featured a number of key uncommitted recruits, in addition to one currently committed to UCLA’s crosstown rival. Among them, 2025 Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian punter Lennox Miller picked up a scholarship offer on the unofficial visit.

Over the past 24 hours, Bruin Blitz got in touch with several of the key targets that UCLA is looking to sway to Westwood: