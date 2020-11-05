Reflections On the Karl Dorrell Era
UCLA will enter the Colorado game somewhat blindfolded. There is no tape on how new head coach Karl Dorrell, someone UCLA fans know well, will attack the Bruin defense.UCLA’s defense has struggled ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news