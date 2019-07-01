Reflections On UCLA Recruiting
It was a week ago during the media day before the rivals.com Five-Star camp that featured some of the nation’s best high school players. The strange thing was that UCLA and the Pac 12 teams, in gen...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news