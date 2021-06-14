Reflections on UCLA's Spring - LB
UCLA’s linebackers were very productive in 2020. Mitchell Agude led the team with nine tackles for loss, and middle linebacker Caleb Johnson led the Bruins with 5.5 sacks. While Johnson returned to...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news