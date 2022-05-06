Spring camp may be over, but now the real work begins for UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and his new receivers.

The fifth-year signal-caller’s top returning pass-catcher is his running back, Zach Charbonnet, who made 24 catches for 197 yards last season and was the recipient of a steady number of targets in the spring.

Among those lost to the NFL draft was Thompson-Robinson’s old roommate, tight end Greg Dulcich, and top receiver Kyle Philips. The tandem accounted for 101 of the team’s 207 catches and 15 of 23 receiving touchdowns.

The Bruins did bring in Duke transfer Jake Bobo, who has eased the transition with the knowledge he brings as a senior.

“Bobo is really amazing when it comes to the neck up, in terms of leadership, knowing the playbook, learning how to study a playbook—just being an adult,” Thompson-Robinson said.