ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony first reported the news Wednesday, the last day for underclassmen to withdraw from the draft and retain their collegiate eligibility. UCLA confirmed the news nearly an hour later via social media.

Adem Bona, last season’s Pac-12 Conference freshman of the year, will return to UCLA and withdraw from the NBA draft, according to multiple reports.

“We are all very excited about Adem continuing his career in Westwood,” Bruins head coach Mick Cronin said in a statement. “Adem is a vibrant, high-character young man who we all love being around every day. He improved immensely during his freshman season, showing his toughness and love for his team by competing through multiple injuries for as long as he could. Adem wants to develop further, which will help him have a long NBA career, and he wisely used this pre-draft process. We are going to see great things from Adem next season, and we also appreciate his loyalty to UCLA.”

The Bruins are still awaiting a decision from national defensive player of the year Jaylen Clark, who has until 11:59 p.m. ET if he intends to return to Westwood.

Bona, who suffered a left shoulder injury during the Pac-12 tournament that forced him to miss two of UCLA’s three contests in the NCAA tournament, is expected to make a full return by October. He elected to play in the second-round win over Northwestern and re-aggravated the injury.

Despite the injury, Bona decided to test the pro waters after averaging 7.7 rebounds, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over 33 games. The decision makes him UCLA’s top returning scorer, pending Clark’s decision.

His raw athleticism both on defense and as a finisher at the rim was only hampered by his inability to stay out of foul trouble.

Now, Bona has another year to develop on a roster that will replace at least three starters and four of its top five scorers in Pac-12 player of the year Jaime Jaquez Jr., first-team point guard Tyger Campbell, all-freshman selection Amari Bailey and sharpshooting sixth man David Singleton.

Bona will be the anchor of a frontcourt that also includes sixth-year senior Kenneth Nwuba and incoming freshmen forwards Devin Williams and Brandon Williams.

Bona is now the fourth returning player on scholarship, joining Nwuba and guards Dylan Andrews and Will McClendon.

It will be a far different roster than the one Bona played on last season, with Utah transfer guard Lazar Stefanovic in the fold along with international additions Ilane Fibleuil (France) and Jan Vide (Slovenia).

Reserves Mac Etienne and Abramo Canka both elected to enter the transfer portal this offseason.