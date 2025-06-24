Report: Former UCLA MBB guard David Singleton to join coaching staff

David Singleton, the men’s basketball program’s all-time leader in games played, will join head coach Mick Cronin’s coaching staff, according to a report Tuesday from Field of 68 analyst Jeff Goodman.

Singleton appeared in 164 games over five seasons, including 40 starts, from 2018 to 2023.

The 3-point marksman ranks third on UCLA’s career list with 219 made from beyond the arc.

Singleton, who helped the Bruins reach the Final Four in 2021, was undrafted and most recently spent the last two seasons in the G-League with the College Park Skyhawks, an affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks.

This past season, Cronin was often critical of his team’s lack of collective toughness. It’s a trait he often said Singleton took with him upon his exit from Westwood.

During his final season, Singleton was often one of the first players to get in a teammates’ face if there was a perceived lack of effort.

“Why should I have to challenge your manhood and your character and your toughness? Why should I have to do that? I mean, look, you can only do that, what I’m trying to say is you can only do that so much,” Cronin said after a 19-point home loss to Michigan in January.

“I don’t have the players is what I was trying to say. I don’t have — like, Adem Bona last year would’ve been going crazy. The year before, Tyger (Campbell) and Jaime (Jaquez Jr.) and David (Singleton) for a couple years. We don’t have that.”

Now, Cronin is hoping he has another member of his staff to relate to his players and speak from experience.